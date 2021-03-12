Accredited Investors Inc. Acquires 215 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after buying an additional 259,228 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 238,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average is $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $254.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

