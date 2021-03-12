Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $6,800,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN traded up $7.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $264.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,363. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.96. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The stock has a market cap of $174.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Accenture to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

