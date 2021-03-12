Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Lifted to “Positive” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to a positive rating in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $290.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $267.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna upgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $253.81.

Shares of ACN opened at $257.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

