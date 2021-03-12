ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $66.00. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.65.

Shares of ACAD opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.97. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $54,193.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,272.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $59,740.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,607.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 in the last 90 days. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,230,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,560,000 after purchasing an additional 69,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,482,000 after buying an additional 134,840 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $104,247,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,921,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,264,000 after acquiring an additional 116,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,832,000 after purchasing an additional 296,883 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

