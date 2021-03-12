ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.31) Per Share

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.31) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.71). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.65.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $26.75 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $106,635.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $185,836.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583 in the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,482,000 after acquiring an additional 134,840 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 379,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

