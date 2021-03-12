ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ABM traded up $3.42 on Wednesday, reaching $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 66,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2,631.68 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $48.46.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Separately, CL King raised their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.