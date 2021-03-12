Abigail (Abi) Cleland Acquires 17,070 Shares of Sydney Airport Limited (ASX:SYD) Stock

Sydney Airport Limited (ASX:SYD) insider Abigail (Abi) Cleland acquired 17,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.83 ($4.16) per share, with a total value of A$99,518.10 ($71,084.36).
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 950.02.
About Sydney Airport
Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sydney Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sydney Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.