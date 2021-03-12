Abigail (Abi) Cleland Acquires 17,070 Shares of Sydney Airport Limited (ASX:SYD) Stock

Sydney Airport Limited (ASX:SYD) insider Abigail (Abi) Cleland acquired 17,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.83 ($4.16) per share, with a total value of A$99,518.10 ($71,084.36).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 950.02.

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company provides international and domestic passenger services. It also offers aeronautical services, including access to terminals, infrastructure, apron parking, airfield and terminal facilities, and government mandated security services for airlines; and parking and ground transport services, as well as leases commercial space to tenants whose activities comprise duty free, food and beverage, financial, and advertising services.

