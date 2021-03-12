AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives $56.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.
Shares of ELUXY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.47. 4,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,331. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
