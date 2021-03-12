AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives $56.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of ELUXY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.47. 4,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,331. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 4.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

