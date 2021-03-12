A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the February 11th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.32. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.36 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. Equities research analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

AMKBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

