8X8 PROTOCOL Trading 14.9% Higher This Week (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $888,034.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000087 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000087 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001068 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

