$80.83 Million in Sales Expected for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to report $80.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.70 million. Livent posted sales of $68.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year sales of $350.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $364.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $422.48 million, with estimates ranging from $377.00 million to $459.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LTHM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Livent from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen began coverage on Livent in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Livent by 5,645.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Livent by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Livent by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTHM stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.00, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Livent has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

