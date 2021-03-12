$8.25 Million in Sales Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will announce sales of $8.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.40 million. Aquestive Therapeutics posted sales of $8.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $48.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.84 million to $62.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $75.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.34).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. 953,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,598. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.77.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $158,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 18,784 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

