7,900 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Bought by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $56,259,000 after buying an additional 225,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 201,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 47,355 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $49.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,657. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 96.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

