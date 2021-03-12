7,900 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Purchased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $1,266,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,753.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $4,261,318.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,668,158.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,936 shares of company stock valued at $11,159,155. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $83.32. 762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,677. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

