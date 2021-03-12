$718.25 Million in Sales Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will post $718.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $681.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $745.00 million. Visteon reported sales of $643.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Visteon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Visteon by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Visteon stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.88. 10,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,323. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.45 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.30 and a 200 day moving average of $121.89. Visteon has a 12 month low of $38.69 and a 12 month high of $147.55.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

