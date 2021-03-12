6,467 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $389.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $396.41 and a 200-day moving average of $408.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

