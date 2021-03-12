6,400 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.67. The company has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 110.14, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

