$631.19 Million in Sales Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to report sales of $631.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $639.24 million and the lowest is $625.64 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $610.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of ASH stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.16. 795,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,887. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $89.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after buying an additional 20,214 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.