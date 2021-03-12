$62.95 Million in Sales Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will report sales of $62.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.00 million. Kornit Digital posted sales of $26.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year sales of $276.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.00 million to $278.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $342.95 million, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $347.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.00. 344,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,555. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -599.94 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 13,343 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $950,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 3,572.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

