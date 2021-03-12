4,987 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $647,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.36.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $187.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

