$442.14 Million in Sales Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to post $442.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $482.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $412.21 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $502.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The business had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,498. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $68.25 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.26.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,369,306.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,167 shares of company stock worth $3,177,295. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 270.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 15,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

