$435.10 Million in Sales Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to announce $435.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $432.90 million and the highest is $436.80 million. Lumentum reported sales of $402.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,957 shares of company stock worth $3,131,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lumentum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Lumentum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lumentum by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,094. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.42. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $59.06 and a 12-month high of $112.08.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

