4,200 Shares in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $870,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD opened at $176.68 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $68.95 and a 12-month high of $203.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.21.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.