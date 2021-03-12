$42.29 Million in Sales Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will announce sales of $42.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $87.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $524.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.50 million to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $55.34 million, with estimates ranging from $32.80 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

AGIO stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,045. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 721.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,206,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

