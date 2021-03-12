$4.00 Million in Sales Expected for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will report sales of $4.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.81 million. Arvinas reported sales of $6.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year sales of $16.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $25.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.98 million, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $92.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.60.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 8,115 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $628,506.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,627 over the last ninety days. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $6,229,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $4,841,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,986,000 after purchasing an additional 458,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.