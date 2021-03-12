3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Lifted to Hold at Loop Capital

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the 3D printing company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of DDD opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $47,760.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $308,160. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,513 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,444 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

