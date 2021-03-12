3,818 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Acquired by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Seagen by 765.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Seagen by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $150.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.57 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.58 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.43.

In other news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $979,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,651,254 over the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.