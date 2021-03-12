$360.98 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to post sales of $360.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $365.51 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $332.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.85.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,390,000 after purchasing an additional 128,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,502,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,850,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $141,453,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,859,000 after purchasing an additional 197,648 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.54. 15,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $131.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

