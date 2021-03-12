$3.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will report sales of $3.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.25 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $5.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $14.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $16.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

HAL traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,821,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,932,304. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $265,935 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,163,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,579 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,123,239 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $325,503,000 after acquiring an additional 430,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $230,118,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $169,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,917 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

