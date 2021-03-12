$295.96 Million in Sales Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will post sales of $295.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $294.98 million. SMART Global posted sales of $272.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

SGH stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.81. 146,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,816. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.97. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98.

In related news, major shareholder Lake Sumeru (Offshore) Silver sold 2,090,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $84,227,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,108,542 shares of company stock valued at $85,030,505. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SMART Global by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,081,000 after acquiring an additional 101,662 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 5.3% during the third quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 658,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 33,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 125,347 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the first quarter worth $7,757,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

