$294.50 Million in Sales Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will post sales of $294.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $309.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.50 million. Monro posted sales of $286.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. Monro’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $320,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,915 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 190.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Monro by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period.

Shares of Monro stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.66. 234,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,492. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

