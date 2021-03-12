$293.15 Million in Sales Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will report $293.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $281.90 million to $304.70 million. PacWest Bancorp posted sales of $278.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PACW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after buying an additional 9,918,774 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,562,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,619,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,482,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,042,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,079,000 after purchasing an additional 872,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

