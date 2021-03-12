29,205 Shares in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned 0.24% of Acer Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 250,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 91,731 shares during the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of ACER opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.69.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

