$29.30 Million in Sales Expected for Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to announce sales of $29.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $29.70 million. Absolute Software reported sales of $26.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year sales of $118.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.30 million to $119.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $129.70 million, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $132.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABST. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Absolute Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST opened at $16.14 on Friday. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $794.33 million, a PE ratio of 73.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0633 per share. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

