27,874 Shares in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 27,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Mercury General by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 47,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 400.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth about $20,934,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,005,000 after purchasing an additional 136,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

MCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

MCY stock opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $65.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.13.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 97.31%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

