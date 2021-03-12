24,997 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,997 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.71. 4,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,347. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

