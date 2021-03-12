212,373 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 212,373 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,000. AT&T accounts for 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

T stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.83. 1,011,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,323,191. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $212.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

