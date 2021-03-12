2,046 Shares in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Acquired by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Alteryx by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.08.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $88.77 on Wednesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $185.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.12 and its 200 day moving average is $119.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $896,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Davidson sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $66,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $15,857,345. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

