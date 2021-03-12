$2.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will post $2.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.68 billion and the highest is $2.72 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $12.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.99 billion to $12.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.28 billion to $12.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,749. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $34.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

