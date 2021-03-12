$2.57 EPS Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.83 and the lowest is $2.33. Moody’s posted earnings of $2.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $10.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.33 to $10.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 8,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $784,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,408,000 after purchasing an additional 97,815 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $291.53. The stock had a trading volume of 527,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,363. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 29.92%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

