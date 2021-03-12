$2.55 Billion in Sales Expected for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to announce $2.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.55 billion and the highest is $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors posted sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year sales of $10.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $11.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.24.

NXPI traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,529. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.00. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $200.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,483 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,123. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

