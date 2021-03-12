$2.45 EPS Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will announce earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the highest is $2.52. SBA Communications reported earnings per share of $2.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $10.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $10.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $11.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBAC. Raymond James raised SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.85.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $8.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $258.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,892. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.06. SBA Communications has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,724.09 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 43.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

