$2.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will announce $2.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the lowest is $2.15 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $10.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.40 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.87 billion to $12.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tractor Supply.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.81.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.24. 32,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.57. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $173.76. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,083,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,848,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.