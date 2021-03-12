1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.76

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.76 and last traded at $49.30, with a volume of 4357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRCE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get 1st Source alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average is $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $88.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. Analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 515.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.