184,100 Shares in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 184,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $72,460,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,078 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $449,533.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,541.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,847 shares of company stock valued at $91,643,954 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRTX shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.57.

MRTX stock opened at $195.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

