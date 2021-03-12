180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino Buys 4,533 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 4,533 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $32,728.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,297.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 1st, Kevin Rendino purchased 11,278 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $83,457.20.
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, Kevin Rendino purchased 78,769 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,661.10.
TURN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,819. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07.
180 Degree Capital Company Profile
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.
