17,891 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Bought by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,815,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,853,000 after acquiring an additional 899,189 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,429,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,312,000 after acquiring an additional 622,490 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 332.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 503,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,928,000 after acquiring an additional 387,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,393,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

NYSE OMC traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.47. 3,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,783. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $77.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

