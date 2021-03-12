17,560 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,560 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after buying an additional 2,747,815 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after buying an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,265,000 after buying an additional 1,594,927 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $92,195,000 after buying an additional 679,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $74,388,000 after buying an additional 649,316 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

EA opened at $130.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,483.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,080 shares of company stock worth $15,825,890 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

