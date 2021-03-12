172,217 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 172,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.09% of Alcoa at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,367 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,695,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alcoa by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,776,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,175,000 after acquiring an additional 127,249 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Alcoa by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,067,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after purchasing an additional 795,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AA traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 87,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,866,765. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.95.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

