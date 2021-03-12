14,215 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NYSE WST opened at $267.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.50. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $312.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

